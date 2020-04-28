WENATCHEE - Firewood cutting permits are available for most ranger districts in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Permits went on sale April 27 and are valid May 1, said a forest announcement.
“In an effort to continue to curb the spread of COVID-19, the process to buy a woodcutting permit will be a bit different this year,” said Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail said. “People will need to purchase them over the phone and not in person.”
In the Winthrop area, local vendors also will sell permits.
The minimum firewood permit is $20 for four cords of wood. The cost for permits over the four-cord minimum is $5 per cord; people may purchase up to 12 cords per household per year.
While recognizing that firewood is an important heating source for many people in the area, Bail said she urges people to postpone cutting if possible to alleviate strain on rural communities until Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay home, stay safe order has been listed, and to practice social distancing while obtaining firewood.
Generally, woodcutters may cut wood lying on the forest floor and standing dead trees, except for wildlife habitat trees. Western larch, also known as tamarack, drops its needles and may look dead, but is not, Bail said.
Woodcutting is not allowed in congressionally designated wilderness areas. Special rules and conditions apply in the Naches Ranger District.
Firewood permits are good through Dec. 31 in the calendar year they are purchased, with the exception of the Naches district, or until areas are no longer accessible.
Purchases may be made by calling ranger district offices: Chelan, 509-682-4900; Cle Elum, 509-852-1010 and 509-852-1011; Entiat, 509-784-4700; Methow Valley, 509-996-4000; Naches, 509-653-1401; Wenatchee, 509-548-2550, and forest headquarters, 509-664-9200.
