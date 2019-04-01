TONASKET – Firewood permits went on sale Monday, April 1, in the Tonasket Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Permits will be available in other ranger districts starting May 1.
“Firewood cutting opportunities are just one way we work to be good neighbors and contribute to local communities,” said Tonasket District Wildlife Biologist Matt Marsh. “Now that winter recreation has largely passed, we’ll be opening up many gated roads on April 1 for folks to access firewood areas.”
Roads are passable in the mornings, as the surface is frozen and firm to drive upon, but in the afternoons, as temperatures rise, road surfaces soften and snow becomes slushy, he noted.
“Drivers need to use caution as conditions are still winter-like, especially at higher elevations, but there may be roads at lower elevations that are passable,” Marsh said. “We have some recently commercially thinned areas in the Bonaparte Lake and Mount Annie area where easily accessible wood is located in slash piles.”
Firewood seekers should follow posted signs and not cut log decks unless they are posted as open.
Permits may be purchased at the district office, 1 W. Winesap St. Those seeking firewood should check road conditions ahead of time by contacting the district office.
