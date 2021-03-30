COLVILLE – Free personal use firewood permits will be available starting April 1 for the Colville National Forest.
A self-service procedure is planned. Retailers will continue to provide free firewood authorizations during business hours, said the forest.
The authorization allows removal of up to 12 cords of firewood per household and is valid from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
Production on a new forest use map is underway; the map will replace the firewood cutting map.
Colville National Forest district offices and the supervisor’s office will provide a self-service stations so people can obtain free 12-cord authorization and forest uses map packets. The authorization should be filled out before cutting firewood, and other rules should be followed, said the forest.
For 2021, the Tonasket Ranger District will continue using the collection requirements implemented from when it was part of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The authorization is good only on the Tonasket Ranger District.
Retail locations are The Junction, Tonasket; North 40 Outfitters, Omak, Colville, Mead and Spokane Valley; Akins Harvest Foods, Oroville; Harding’s Hardware, Republic; Hartill’s Mountain Saw and Tractor, Chewelah; Porter’s Plaza, Ione, and Selkirk Ace Hardware, Oldtown, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.