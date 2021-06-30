OMAK — The Fourth of July brings fireworks, but officials are pleading with folks to be extra careful if they choose to light them.
In Washington, consumer fireworks sales began June 28 and end at 9 p.m. July 5.
Fireworks may be sold from noon to 11 p.m. June 28, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 29 to June 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 5.
They may be set off from noon to 11 p.m. June 28, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 29 to July 3, 9 a.m. to midnight July 4 and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5.
Last year, the state Fire Marshal’s Office received 597 reports of fireworks-related incidents from hospitals, clinics and fire agencies. They included 237 injuries and 360 fires.
The fire resulted in a loss of more than $1.3 million. Of the injuries, 88 were caused by someone being hit by fire-works and/or debris and 109 were classified as burns.
Brewster
Fireworks may be set off from noon June 28 to noon July 5, according to city code.
Bridgeport
Fireworks are allowed; dis¬charge is limited to 1-11:59 p.m. July 3 and July 4.
Discharge is prohibited on publicly owned property, except by permit; within 300 feet of any hotel, motel or lodging facility, hospital, convalescent center, assisted living center, public library or place of worship; within 500 feet of any automotive service station or other place where more than 500 gallons of flammable liquids or gasses are stored, and within or from any structure, vehicle or vessel.
Conconully
Fireworks are prohibited.
Electric City
Fireworks discharge is allowed. The town follows state law, allowing for discharge from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily through July 3. On July 4, they are allowed from 9 a.m. to midnight.
Elmer City
Because the town is within the Colville Indian Reserva¬tion, tribal code is followed. That means fireworks can be discharged only in three des¬ignated sports – Round Lake near Inchelium, East Side Park in Omak and the Buffalo Lake boat launch near Nespelem.
Colville Indian Reservation
Fireworks may be discharged from noon to midnight July 4 at three designated locations: Round Lake near Inchelium, East Side Park in Omak and the Buffalo Lake boat ramp near Nespelem for the Keller and Nespelem districts.
Coulee Dam
Fireworks are prohibited.
Douglas County
Fireworks are illegal in unin¬corporated areas of the county.
Ferry County
There is no restriction. The county is set to enact a burn ban July 6.
Grand Coulee
Fireworks are prohibited. No fireworks are allowed in town because of a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation ban on them in North Dam Park, the only place where pyrotechnics normally are allowed.
Okanogan
Fireworks may be discharged or ignited from noon July 28 to noon July 6.
They may not be set off on any public street, sidewalk, park or publicly owned property; within 250 feet of a hospital, nursing home, retirement cen¬ter, library or place of worship when people are there; within 250 feet of any area designated as a hazardous fire area by the fire chief or within 250 feet of a stand or field of dry grass or other dry plant material; within 1,000 feet of any gas station, tank or premises where flam¬mable liquids or gases are used or stored for dispensing when the volume stored exceeds 500 gallons; within 250 feet of any hotel, motel or bed and break¬fast lodging or boarding facility.
Okanogan County
Fireworks are illegal in unin¬corporated areas of the county.
Omak
Fireworks use within the city limits off the Colville Indian Reservation is restricted to Safe and Sane devices only. They can be purchased at state-licensed retail stands; one is located within the city limits.
Legal fireworks include nov¬elty and smoke items, sparklers, spinners, multi-aerials, helicop¬ters, cones, fountains, wheels, Roman candles and reload¬able mortars of 1.75 inches or smaller.
Illegal fireworks include fire¬crackers, chasers, bottle rockets, missiles and rockets.
Within the city, fireworks can be discharged from noon to midnight daily from June 28 to July 5. For the reservation por¬tion of the city, see the Colville Indian Reservation section.
Oroville
Fireworks are prohibited. The city follows the county burn ban.
Pateros
The city follows state law for fireworks discharge.
Republic
Follows state law, but the city is requesting residents not to discharge fireworks because of increased fire danger.
Riverside
Fireworks are prohibited. The town follows the county burn ban status.
Tonasket
Fireworks are prohibited within city limits with the exception for Chief Tonasket Park. Safe and Sane consumer fireworks can be discharged in the park until 11 p.m. on July 4.
Twisp
Fireworks are prohibited on park grounds; other restrictions are based on Okanogan County burn ban status.
Winthrop
Fireworks are prohibited.
National forests
Fireworks, exploding targets and other pyrotechnic devices are prohibited.
State land
Fireworks, exploding targets and pyrotechnic devices are prohibited on state Department of Natural Resources lands.
