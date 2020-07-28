OLYMPIA – The state Fire Marshal’s Office has received 265 reports of fireworks-related incidents from hospitals, clinics and fire agencies so far this year.
Of those, 92 were fires and 173 were injuries, one of which was a fatality.
The fires resulted in property loss of $67,790. Fifty-one were vegetation fires and nine were residential fires; 45 percent were attributable to legal fireworks, said the fire marshal. Most occurred between 6 p.m. and midnight on the Fourth of July.
Injuries included burns, facial injuries, hand injuries, and hearing or vision loss. Thirty-five percent were to people being hit by fireworks, 32 percent were from holding fireworks after lighting them, 62 percent were attributable to legal fireworks and 21 percent of those injured were children under age 18.
Most of the injuries occurred between 10 p.m. and midnight the night July 4.
One fatality occurred in Snohomish County. An investigation by the law enforcement agency determined it was an accidental death resulting from the premature explosion of a mortar-style firework.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.