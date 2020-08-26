republic

Republic’s classrooms have been reconfigured so students will sit six feet apart. Most schools in Phase 2 Okanogan County plan a remote start to the school year. Those in Phase 3 Ferry County plan hybrid or all-remote starts.

 Republic School District

ACH – Sept. 1 (Almira), Sept. 8 (Coulee-Hartline) – hybrid/remote

Brewster – Sept. 2 - online

Bridgeport – Aug. 31 - online

Curlew – Sept. 8 - mixed

Grand Coulee – Sept. 11 (students); Sept. 8 conferences - online

Inchelium – Sept. 1 – mostly in person

Keller – Sept. 8 (Sept. 1 parents) – phased, in person

Mansfield – Sept. 2 - online

Methow Valley – Sept. 3 - hybrid

Nespelem – Aug. 26 - online

Okanogan – Sept. 2 - online

Omak – Sept. 8 - online

Orient – Sept. 1 - online

Oroville – Aug. 26 - online

Pateros – Sept. 8 - online

Republic – Sept. 1 - mixed

Tonasket – Aug. 31 (instruction Sept. 2) - online

PSIS – Sept. 15 - online

