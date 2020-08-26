ACH – Sept. 1 (Almira), Sept. 8 (Coulee-Hartline) – hybrid/remote
Brewster – Sept. 2 - online
Bridgeport – Aug. 31 - online
Curlew – Sept. 8 - mixed
Grand Coulee – Sept. 11 (students); Sept. 8 conferences - online
Inchelium – Sept. 1 – mostly in person
Keller – Sept. 8 (Sept. 1 parents) – phased, in person
Mansfield – Sept. 2 - online
Methow Valley – Sept. 3 - hybrid
Nespelem – Aug. 26 - online
Okanogan – Sept. 2 - online
Omak – Sept. 8 - online
Orient – Sept. 1 - online
Oroville – Aug. 26 - online
Pateros – Sept. 8 - online
Republic – Sept. 1 - mixed
Tonasket – Aug. 31 (instruction Sept. 2) - online
PSIS – Sept. 15 - online
