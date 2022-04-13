OKANOGAN – Taxpayers have until Monday, May 2, to pay their first-half property taxes and assessments.
Okanogan County Treasurer Leah McCormack remind all taxpayers 2022 first-half property taxes and irrigation assessments this year are due and must be postmarked by Monday, May 2.
An extra couple days this year because the normal due date, April 30, falls on a Saturday.
Interest will start accruing on Tuesday, May 3, at 1 percent per month, McCormack said.
Payments may be sent to Okanogan County Treasurer, P.O. Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840.
Credit card payments may be made to www.okanogancounty.org/government/treasurer or by calling 877-737-4772. Customer service is available at 888-891-6064, Option 1.
A small convenience fee will be applied for credit card payments, she said.
McCormack’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25 through May 2 for in-person payments.
