OKANOGAN – First-half property taxes and irrigation assessments are due on or before Tuesday, April 30.
Payments must be postmarked, delivered to the Okanogan County Treasurer’s Office or paid online by that day in order to avoid interest and penalties, said Treasurer Leah McCormack.
Interest and penalties will start accruing Wednesday, May 1.
Payments should be mailed to Okanogan County Treasurer, P.O. Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840. In-person payments may be made in the treasurer’s office on the second floor of the county courthouse, 149 N. Third Ave.
Those paying by credit card may go to www.okanogancounty.org/Treasurer or call 877-737-4772. A convenience fee will be added to the payment.
Customer service for online payments is at 888-891-6064, option 1.
McCormack said her office does not accept credit or debit cards at the counter in the office.
