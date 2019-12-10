OLYMPIA - Raquel Montoya-Lewis has been appointed as the first Native American justice on the Washington Supreme Court.
Montoya-Lewis has more than 20 years of judicial experience, including five on the Whatcom County Superior Court. She spent years working with tribal communities in Washington and elsewhere, “and is uniquely familiar with the challenges that tribal and rural communities face,” said the governor’s office.
She worked on issues to protect children from exploitation, and received the Children's Advocacy Center community leadership award in 2018.
“Because Judge Montoya-Lewis is Native American, many will focus on the historic nature of this appointment,” Inslee said. “And it’s entirely appropriate to do so. But I want the record to show that Judge Montoya-Lewis is the kind of exceptional judge I want serving on the highest court in our state because she is the best person for the job.”
Montoya-Lewis is a member of the Pueblo of Isleta Tribe of New Mexico. She was born in Spain, where her father was stationed in the U.S. Air Force.
She will be sworn in Jan. 6, 2020, and succeeds Mary Fairhurst, who is retiring because of health reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.