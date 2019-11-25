OMAK – The first snow of the winter season fell Monday in the mid-valley area, but the National Weather Service is calling for mostly cloudy and blustery weather for the rest of the week.
The weather service calls for cloudy and windy weather today, Nov. 27, and partly sunny weather Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday should be sunny. Highs will be in the mid- to low 30s through Friday.
As of Monday morning, all state-maintained mountain passes in Okanogan and Ferry counties remained open with no or few restrictions:
-Disautel Pass – No restrictions, road bare and wet.
-Loup Loup Pass – No restrictions, snow on the road.
-North Cascades Highway – Traction tires advised, oversized vehicles prohibited; compact snow and ice on the roadway.
-Sherman Pass - No restrictions, with the roadway bare and wet with ice in places.
-Wauconda Pass – Roadway bare and dry.
Elsewhere, Cayuse and Chinook passes closed for the season last week.
People planning to travel to Seattle for the Apple Cup football game between the University of Washington and Washington State University should prepare for possible winter weather on mountain passes and allow extra time if traveling Thursday evening or Friday morning for the 1 p.m. Friday kickoff in Husky Stadium.
On Interstate 90, Snoqualmie Pass travelers can receive text alerts for pass delays of 30 minutes or longer – text “wsdot snoqualmie” to 468311 to subscribe, and “wsdot stop” to unsubscribe.
The state Department of Transportation urges travelers to “know before you go” and plan ahead for the holiday weekend. Staying informed also lets travelers react to any delays or other issues and still make it to the feast on time.
The agency provides several tools to help plan holiday travels:
-Travel times charts, which use historical information to help drivers calculate drive times.
-Mobile apps, traffic cameras and email alerts.
-Traveler information about traffic, weather and ferry schedules.
-Social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook.
-Radio advisories at 530 AM and 1610 AM.
All can be accessed at www.wsdot.wa.gov.
