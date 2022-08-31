NESPELEM — A restoration project along the Twisp River, a tributary of the Methow River, was completed this month, which will help retore criticial habitat for spring chinook, summer steelhead, and bull trout. These fish species are listed under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
“The project involved flying in over several hundred logs with root wads and 3,000 small to medium sized trees that were placed in different areas of the Twisp River and Little Bridge Creek,” according to the Colville Confederated Tribes (CCT) Fish and Wildlife Department. “The logs and trees were used from a local forest thinning operation.”
According to the biologist in charge of the project, using a helicopter was not only efficient but also had minimal impact to the vegetation and the benefits for fish are immediate.
“The addition of wood has instantly created more niches for fish to occupy,” said Matt Young, fisheries biologist for CCT Fish and Wildlife. “It is important to note that this treatment is not meant to be static, rather these logs and trees will kick start natural river processes that will continue to change and provide complex diverse habitat for ESA-listed and native fish species for many years to come.”
Young also believes that these habitat improvements will help increase the quantity and quality of instream flow to support multiple life stages of fish.
“What was concerning was the limited cover and complexity of the river, and how fast the water flowed in many areas,” said Young. “Now, there are more bends and channels for fish to rear in and survive through during the summer and winter months,”
The overharvesting of timber in the 1900’s development, loss of vegetation and erosion, and recent wildfires in the area have all caused the habitat to degrade over time, according to CCT Fish and Wildlife. The restoration work that is taking place in the Methow River and surrounding tributaries is ecologically and culturally important to the CCT.
The restoration project was made possible by a close partnership between the CCT, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and the funding agency, Bonneville Power Administration.
