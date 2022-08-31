Restoration Project

NESPELEM — A restoration project along the Twisp River, a tributary of the Methow River, was completed this month, which will help retore criticial habitat for spring chinook, summer steelhead, and bull trout. These fish species are listed under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

“The project involved flying in over several hundred logs with root wads and 3,000 small to medium sized trees that were placed in different areas of the Twisp River and Little Bridge Creek,” according to the Colville Confederated Tribes (CCT) Fish and Wildlife Department. “The logs and trees were used from a local forest thinning operation.”

