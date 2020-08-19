EAST WENATCHEE – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will provide fish-tagging services at the Wells Hydroelectric Project for the Douglas County Public Utility District through June 30, 2021.
PUD commissioners approved a professional services agreement with the department during their Aug. 10 meeting.
The department will do hatchery marking and tagging. Hatchery programs require the marking (adipose fin clip) and coded wire tagging of summer Chinook, summer steelhead, coho and spring Chinook.
The maximum amount for the agreement is $344,865.
In other business, the board:
-Accepted third unit work by Toshiba America Energy Systems for generator rebuild for unit refurbishment for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. All work has been completed and meets specifications.
-Accepted work and authorized final payment to Toshiba America Energy Systems for rehabilitation of Unit 3 trash racks at the Wells project. All work has been completed and meets specifications.
-Authorized continuation of an agreement through Sept. 30, 2021, with U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Department of the Interior for 2020-21 river gaging station maintenance and operation costs for two stations on the Methow River.
-Authorized land use permits for Charles Fitzgerald, Thomas and Martha Woodworth, and John and Debbi Gelstin. Permits are for agricultural row crops and irrigation pump; residential landscaping; and irrigation pump, boat dock, landscaping, retaining wall and steps, respectively.
The next commission meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the district’s East Wenatchee office, which is closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 guidance. To comply with the state Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda posted on the district’s website under Latest News on Aug. 21.
