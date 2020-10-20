OLYMPIA – The five remaining counties in modified Phase 1 under the COVID-19 Safe Start plan moved last week to Phase 2.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Oct. 13 that Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin and Yakima counties will make the move.
The announcement follows previous actions that increasingly allowed more activities under modified Phase 1. The change was effective immediately, while the Safe Start plan overall remains paused as COVID activity continues to threaten the state, said the governor’s office.
“Local leaders in these counties have worked hard to knock down the spread of COVID-19,” Inslee said. “They’re not out of the woods yet – at least 80,000 Washingtonians have been struck by this disease this year – but these counties and their residents have made tremendous progress.”
Yakima County was averaging 753 cases per 100,000 residents in early June, but the county is currently averaging 93. The count in Benton County is now at 109 cases per 100,000, which is one-quarter of where it was at the peak in early July. Similar trends are seen in Benton, Franklin and Chelan counties.
“Three months have passed since we hit pause on the Safe Start reopening plan, and over that period the COVID risk assessment has leveled out when you compare the five modified Phase 1 counties to their neighbors, most of which are in Phase 2,” Inslee said. “Given this leveling out, it is appropriate to allow these five counties to join the 17 other Washington counties currently in Phase 2, aligning them with the rest of the region.”
The change allows a few more permitted activities, including some larger occupancy for religious services, restaurants, wedding receptions and more.
