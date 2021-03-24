WENATCHEE – Five commissioners have been re-elected to the Washington Apple Commission board of directors.
Those re-elected to three-year terms were Cass Gebbers, grower position 2, District 1; Bob Mast, dealer position 10, District 1; David Douglas, grower position 6, District 2; Jim Hazen, dealer position 12, District 2, and Jim Thomas, grower position 4, District 3.
“The experience, wisdom and dedication of each of these returning board members is extremely valuable and we look forward as a commission to serving under their direction,” said Todd Fryhover, commission president. “All five commissioners served well in their last appointment on behalf of their respective districts and the industry.
“I am confident they will continue to guide us toward progressive direction in their dedication to the success of the Washington apple industry in the years ahead.”
Other commission members are Mark Stennes, grower position 1, District 1; Dave Robison, grower position 3, District 1; Jorge Sanchez, dealer position 11, District 1; James Foreman, grower position 5, District 2 (chairman); Michael Roche, grower position 7, District 2; Jon Alegria, grower position 8, District 2; Miles Kohl, dealer position 13, District 2; West Mathison, grower position 9, District 3, and James Nelson, state Department of Agriculture representative.
The Washington Apple Commission board consists of 14 members - nine growers, four dealers and one state Department of Agriculture representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.