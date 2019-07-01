NESPELEM - Seven Colville Business Council members, whose terms will run from 2019-2021, were elected during the June 22 general election, with election returns announced June 28.
Five incumbents were re-elected, along with two new members.
In the Inchelium District, Joel Boyd was re-elected over Larry Allen in position No. 1. Roger Finley was elected over incumbent Susie Allen for position No. 2.
Keller District incumbent Jack Ferguson beat Edward Cohen for position No. 1.
In the Nespelem District, current council Chairman Rodney Cawston was re-elected to position No. 1 a win over challenger Charlene Bearcub. For position No. 2, Jarred Erickson topped incumbent Andrew Joseph Jr.
The Omak District will be represented by incumbents Norma Sanchez in position No. 1 and Karen Condon in position No. 2. They beat Mike Marchand and Edwin Marchand, respectively.
A swearing-in ceremony is planned July 11. Officers and committee chairs will be elected that day.
Vote totals, by district:
Inchelium position No. 1 – Joel Boyd, incumbent, 316; Larry Allen, 182.
Inchelium position No. 2 – Susie Allen, incumbent, 225; Roger Finley, 273.
Keller position No. 1 – Jack Ferguson, incumbent, 122; Edward Cohen, 101.
Nespelem position No. 1 – Rodney Cawston, incumbent, 397; Charlene Bearcub, 303.
Nespelem position No. 2 – Andy C. Joseph Jr, incumbent, 297; Jarred-Michael Erickson, 407.
Omak position No. 1 – Norma Sanchez, incumbent, 391; Michael Marchand, 137.
Omak position No. 2 – Karen Condon, incumbent, 343; Edwin Marchand, 185.
