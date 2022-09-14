Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
OKANOGAN — Okanogan County’s 2022-23 fair queen was announced on Sunday, Sept. 11 during the queen coronation, where current Fair Queen, Addey Christmann, passed over her crown.
This year, the candidates Callie Christoph, 17, and Josie Fletcher, 16, both students at Omak High School, vied for the opportunity to be titled Fair Queen.
Both of this year’s candidates participate in their high school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) club, volleyball team, and have been involved with the fair for half of their lives or longer.
In the end, Fletcher took the crown.
During the royalty pageant which took place on Thursday, Sept. 8, both candidates delivered speeches and answered impromptu questions, asked by master of ceremonies, Brian Bowes.
Names were drawn out of a hat to decide who would deliver their speech and answer questions first; Christoph’s was chosen.
“The reason I want to be the fair queen is because I am very passionate about fair, I really like attending the fair and I look forward to it every single year,” said Christoph. “I like seeing all of the community members come together and help each other out to make all of this happen.”
For her impromptu question, she was asked where she sees herself in the next five years.
“In the next five years, I see myself toward the end of college because I want to go to college to be an ultrasound technician,” she said.
Fletcher’s name was chosen next from the hat.
“I decided to run for Okanogan County Fair Queen because I strive to be a role model for the younger generations and encourage kids to become more involved in agriculture here in the county,” said Fletcher. “I also hope to help the Okanogan County Fair in any way that I can.”
For her impromptu question, she was asked where she would travel to if she could travel anywhere in the world.
“If I could travel anywhere in the world, I think I would go to Europe because in history classes over the years, I’ve learned so many things about the monuments in Europe and I would love to go visit as many places as I could to learn more about the history,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.