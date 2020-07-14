RAINY PASS – A project to build flood deflection improvements is underway on Highway 20 between milepost 149.88 and 150.06 in Skagit County, about seven miles west of the Rainy Pass rest area.
Tiger Construction clearing and grubbing, excavating a channel, installing a new culvert pipe and seeding the area.
Work runs from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Motorists can expect shoulder closures and intermittent flagger-controlled traffic with delays as the contractor stages and prepares the job site for the deflection berm.
Several other state Department of Transportation projects also are underway in the area.
-Highway 20 chip sealing, milepost 194-209 between Winthrop and the intersection with Highway 153 south of Twisp. Delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected while fog sealing takes place.
-Highway 20 chip sealing, milepost 274-289 from Aeneas Valley Road to Wauconda pass. Drivers can expect flagger-controlled traffic with delays up to 20 minutes while the contract installs shoulder guideposts.
-Highway 20 shoulder washout repair from Wauconda summit to the Ferry County line. A maintenance crew will grade and reshape roadway shoulders. Drivers can expect flagger-controlled traffic with some delays.
