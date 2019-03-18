SEATTLE – The potential for spring and summer snow melt flooding in Washington is lower than normal for most areas.
The National Weather Service issued its “probabilistic hydrologic outlook” March 7 for the state.
“Based on the current less-than-normal snow pack, and expected precipitation and temperatures, the threat of spring melt flooding is lower than normal in most areas of eastern Washington, with the exception of the southeast part of the state,” said the agency.
For western Washington, the flood risk is minimal, as is normal, said weather forecasters.
As is typical, there is a small spring flood risk for smaller streams in eastern Washington.
“Most years since there could be minor flooding with a sudden large warmup or the occurrence of thunderstorms over those watersheds,” said the weather service.
There is no increased risk of ice jam flooding on the east side.
Snow pack ranged from much below to near normal for most of Washington as of March 7. The exception was southeast Washington, which had above-normal snow pack.
Water content of the mountain snow pack in basins that feed major rivers east of the Cascade crest ranged from 77-117 percent of normal, with most basins between 90 and 106 percent, the agency said.
The most likely range of spring crests are 8.2-9.2 feet for the Similkameen River near Nighthawk, with flood stage at 14 feet; 10.8-12.4 feet for the Okanogan River near Tonasket, with flood stage at 15 feet, and 5.8-6.5 feet for the Methow River near Pateros, with flood stage at 10 feet.
