WAUCONDA — Rain dumped on Okanogan County the afternoon of June 3 led to damaged homes, roads and vehicles when severe flash flooding and a mudslide hit Bonaparte Lake Road.
Everyone has been accounted for and no injuries have been reported, aside from minor injuries for some animals in the area, said Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall.
“There’s quite a bit of damage,” Goodall said. “But it’s property damage only so far, no injuries.”
The area is in a burn area from last summer’s Walker Creek Fire. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch June 1, especially warning of the possibility of flooding and debris slides in burn scar areas.
Goodall said three homes were damaged, though only two were occupied at the time of the flood. One had a small family inside, the other an elderly couple. The third family was out of town.
The house with the worst damage sustained most of it along the roof and structure, though outbuildings on the property were swept into the home. Neither occupant of the home was injured..
American Red Cross was contacted, though none of the affected individuals reported needing assistance with housing, according to Goodall.
Two vehicles on private property, along with many trees throughout the area, were swept onto Bonaparte Lake Road.
The flash flooding and mudslide, with mud up to Goodall’s knees when he was walking around the area, came on the back end of the flash flood watch. The weather service warned of the chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain heading into the weekend.
Other areas of the county received rain – heavy at times – during much of the weekend.
Goodall pushed the flash flood watch to county residents via emergency management’s alert system, though it was for text alerts only. Once the weather service upgraded the watch to a warning around 1 p.m. June 3, he pushed the second alert only to those living in the affected areas, namely the Bonaparte Lake and Nespelem areas.
Around 3 p.m., Goodall was receiving reports of flooding. Fire District No. 4 (Tonasket) and Fire Protection District 16 (Highlands) were en route to assist with EMS teams on standby in Tonasket.
The flooding came through Lightning Creek along the burn scar left by the Walker Creek. Water pulled down trees, rocks and other debris across a nearby Forest Service road and two places along Bonaparte Lake Road, around the 0.5-0.7 and 2.0-2.4 milepost areas, according to Goodall.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said his first deputy on the scene reported high volumes of water and mud flow still crossing the road, so much that the deputy was worried whether his vehicle would make the crossing.
“We’re really fortunate there were no injuries that we’re aware of,” Hawley said. “And we definitely want to be careful around there; it’d be best to try and not enter waters like that whenever possible.”
Okanogan County Public Works responded, though clearing the roads took until the early morning hours. Roads were mostly cleared by about 1:30 a.m. June 4.
Ferry County Public Utility District, which serves the area, had power up again within about four hours.
Stevve VanSlyke, Ferry County PUD general manager, said the utility is still assessing damage in the area.
At press time, Goodall said Okanogan County public works crews were still working on the road in the area.
Lightning Creek also shifted a little from its previous course. Discussion between the county and some state agencies, such as the Department of Fish and Wildlife, likely is needed before work can be started in that area, said Goodall.
