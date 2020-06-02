OMAK – A march for George Floyd is planned at 5 p.m. Thursday in Omak.
Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis, Minn., police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck during an arrest.
The Omak event, labeled as “a peaceful march for George Floyd,” is scheduled to begin at the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship church, 328 Riverside Drive, and go to the Omak Public Library, 30 S. Ash St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.