OKANOGAN - More than three dozen cases of flu had been confirmed in Okanogan County as of last week.
The numbers are “pretty typical for this time of year, especially right after Thanksgiving,” said Lauri Jones, xxx.
As of last week, there were 27 positive influenza type A diagnoses in the county and 11 of influenza type B. A total of 128 people had been diagnosed with “influenza-like illness” without being tested, she said.
Schools are starting to urge parents to keep sick children home.
The Tonasket School District asked parents to keep sick kids home until they have been free of cold and flu symptoms or fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.
“This not only keeps fellow students healthy, but also keeps our staff healthy,” said the district. “Hand washing and staying home are still the best ways to stop the spread and/or prevent illness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.