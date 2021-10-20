OMAK – A free flu shot clinic is planned from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the LifeLine Ambulance office, 913 Koala Drive.
The event is open to anyone age 18 and older. Proof of insurance is not required. Doses are limited to 200.
People can register online at mvhealth.org/flu.
Molina Healthcare will give away a food basket per vaccinated household; quantities are limited.
The event is hosted by LifeLine, Molina and Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.