OKANOGAN - Folks in Okanogan County took advantage of a cash back incentive to recycle old, smoky wood stoves earlier this month.
At $250 per stove, limited to two stoves per customer, each person could claim up to $500 from the state Department of Ecology’s wood smoke reduction grant program. Money for the program was appropriated by the Legislature.
Reducing wintertime air pollution is a priority in the county, where poor ventilation traps wood smoke in mountain valleys, often for days on end.
The DOE’s Air Quality Program in central Washington teamed with Okanogan County, Methow Valley Clean Air Project and the Okanogan River Airshed Partnership to sponsor the collection event at the Twisp Transfer Station and the county’s central landfill June 5-6.
A total of 74 participants turned in 105 stoves, leading to a payout of $26,250, said DOE. That translates to a potential reduction of more than two tons of PM 2.5 emissions, the small particles in smoke that can cause respiratory damage when in inhaled.
Participants will receive payment by check in a few weeks. They also received outreach goodies at the events. Additionally, all the stoves turned in will be recycled.
Recent data show Okanogan County residents are exposed to more smoke, because of wildfires and wood stoves, than people in any other county in the state.
“While we can’t do much about wildfire smoke, it makes sense to reduce other sources of smoke and provide an incentive for cleaner burning alternatives, such as new stoves or switching to gas or electric heat,” said the department. “Although this round of buy backs is over, everyone can make a difference. If you own a wood stove, burn only dry, seasoned wood, and consider replacing your older stove with a newer, more efficient model.”
Homeowners can help reduce smoke emissions by composting and chipping instead of burning yard waste, which is illegal in urban growth areas throughout the state.
DOE’s community partners continue to work with the department on future events and other programs. Local clean air agencies may sponsor similar events.
