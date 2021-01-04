PATEROS – Food and care kits are being distributed by the Pateros Brewster Community Resource Center to people quarantined or isolated because of COVID-19.
Center Director Gene Dowers said the state Department of Health received a generous donation from Kroger Foods and Walgreen Drugs to provide the kits. The health department approached the North Central Accountable Community of Health, which in turn contacted the center as a possible storage and distribution site.
“Our location in the old grocery store in Pateros is ideal for this kind of relief effort,” said Dowers. “Part of our 5,000-square-foot. warehouse is already being used by Okanogan County Long-Term Recovery (Group) to store and distribute relief supplies to survivors of the Cold Spring/Pearl Hill fires and we didn’t have to think twice about using another part of the space to become part of this DOH project.”
The center received 288 food kits, each containing dried and canned staple foods that will feed an adult for three to five days, depending on portion size.
It also received 120 care kits, with each containing face masks, vinyl gloves, soap and a thermometer.
“These kits are intended for folks who are shut in because they are sick, have been exposed to those who are sick, or are at very high risk of lethal complications if they get infected,” he said. “No-contact doorstep deliveries will be made by (the center) and the Brewster Chamber of Commerce to those who can’t get out to get food.”
In another project, Dowers said the Pateros-Brewster Long-Term Recovery Organization received a grant to provide COVID relief to Pateros and Brewster residents through the Pateros-Brewster Pandemic Relief Project. The organization and resource center joined to distribute assistance in the form of gift cards from local businesses.
“To date, gift cards are available for gas at Howard’s in Pateros and for food at Brewster Market Place and Mi Pueblo in Brewster,” he said. “Those affected by COVID in Pateros and Brewster should stop by the (center) office, just next door to the (Sweet River) Bakery in Pateros.”
The center also is a service extension partner with The Salvation Army, providing assistance for those with emergency needs. Vouchers are available for a few businesses in the Quad City area for necessities, rent and utility assistance.
Dowers said the center also received a $50,000 grant from All in WA to provide $600 stimulus checks to community members who have:
-Contracted COVID-19 and lost wages.
-Contracted COVID-19 and have been unable to pay medical bills.
-Lost wages because of quarantine from exposure to the virus.
-Not received unemployment benefits because of the state backlog.
Money also is available to those who:
-Are in need because of non-essential business closures.
-Did not qualify for a federal stimulus check because of a lack of tax record or documentation.
The center is getting referrals from WorkSource, Family Health Centers, Confluence Health, Housing Authority of Okanogan County, Okanogan County Community Action Council, Economic Alliance, Brewster Chamber of Commerce,and the Pateros and Brewster school districts.
Those without a referral who visit the office, 169 Pateros Mall Suite A, will be interviewed.
Information about the center’s programs is at 509-923-7460.
