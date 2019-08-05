OMAK – A ServSafe training for restaurant managers, cooks and anyone who has responsibility for food preparation and food safety will be offered next week at two Colville tribal casinos.
Casinos, day cares, senior centers, food counters, vendors, hospitals, restaurants and correction facilities are among the target audience, said Washington State University Extension, which is offering the training.
The training will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at 12 Tribes Resort Casino, 28968 Highway 97, and during the same hours Aug. 15 at Mill Bay Casino, 455 Wapato Lake Road, Manson.
Class time includes testing.
ServSafe is a nationally recognized, comprehensive food safety training and certification program for anyone involved in the food service industry. It includes the latest updates in food safety and best practices used in the industry to implement critical food safety procedures.
“It is the highest standard in food safety training and certification to help managers keep food safe and protect the public from foodborne illness,” said Margaret A. Viebrock, WSU Extension and ServSafe instructor.
A fee will be charged. A textbook is included.
Those who complete the course successfully will receive a five-year certificate.
Class size is limited. Registration information is available at 509-745-8531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.