TONASKET — Tonasket School Board members heard from district science fellows on methods of teaching at the regular board meeting March 27.
Seventh grade teacher Carrie Haug, in her third year as a science fellow presented the information, accompanied by science fellows Christine Olson and Emily Bjelland.
The Washington State Fellows Network is a leadership program through the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Haug said as fellows, they attend four conferences per year and share the knowledge with the district.
“This is my third year serving, and it has been a tremendous experience for myself and my teaching,” said Haug. “I enjoy the time I get out of the district learning how to be better.”
Haug said with new science learning standards adopted in 2013, the program helps educate teachers on best practices to teach.
“The learning shifts from learning about something to figuring out why something happens,” said Haug.
“This highlights the importance of professional development for our staff and their ability to bring it back,” said Superintendent Steve McCullough. “Developing this kind of curriculum takes a lot of effort.”
John Maupin and Shay O’Connor presented information on the Chartwells Food Service Program in the district.
Maupin said despite declining enrollment numbers, food service numbers were trending consistently for both breakfast and lunch. Maupin said they would be sending out surveys to see what parents and students would like to see served. Maupin also assured board members the new system using a finger scanner to credit students accounts does not use actual fingerprints.
“It’s not a fingerprint reader. It takes a picture of your finger and assigns a pin number, but it does not take an actual fingerprint,” said Maupin.
The process speeds up the line giving students more time to eat. McCullough said community members who don’t want to participate can easily opt out.
Board members heard from two district parents who had concerns about athletic code discipline actions. Sheila Barroca said an instance of students caught vaping (using vaporizers or e-cigarettes) resulted in disciplinary actions not being carried out the same for different students. Barroca said she spoke with the coach involved as well as the principal and athletic director.
“My last correspondence with the athletic director was, there was difference because there is a gray area in the athletic code, and I didn’t speak up and ask for my child’s consequence to be reduced, and other parents did,” said Barroca.
McCullough volunteered to sit down with them and see what the differences were and why. McCullough said it’s hard for a community to know all the details about a situation, including if there were past offenses involved.
The board’s approval of the consent agenda included a $1,980 gift to FFA for trap shooting from Midway USA, retroactive pay for classified staff, field trip requests, and the resignation of Mike Larson as the head girls’ basketball coach.
“Before we vote on the consent agenda, I would like publicly acknowledge Mike’s resignation,” said board member Clint Duchow. “You were one of my first coaches, and I modeled my coaching after you. Everything you’ve done for Tonasket athletics is beyond words, how meaningful it is.”
“It’s been a pleasure watching you play, and watching you coach,” said Fancher.
In reports, Transportation Supervisor Jack Denison said he felt this year was the district’s “best year yet.”
Denison said having Janice Wilson on board was a “big major part of our success,” and hiring Patrick Denison as a district mechanic improved efficiency and allows for all work other than warranty work to be done in-house.
Denison reported the 2018-19 transportation allocation came in at $858,010, an increase of $185,000 over last year after reporting two additional destinations.
Denison said a good behavior rewards program has drivers forwarding names of well-behaved students to Denison, with one child chosen through monthly drawings to get a free sub sandwich.
The local Subway is partnering with the district to help with the cost.
Board members approved Denison purchasing a radio system from Motorola. The system includes radios for all the buses, dump truck, and service truck, 20 hand-held radios and radios in every school building and the district office and allows for GPS monitoring of all the buses.
Maintenance Department Supervisor Mike Larson reported working with as many local contractors as possible on current projects including replacing the HVAC system in the elementary school and high school. Projects this year include re-coating the roof, installing carpet in upstairs hallways, and re-sealing and re-striping parking lots.
Larson said a student from Choice High School will be job-shadowing him on Fridays and helping him with outdoor chores including shrub removal and setting sprinklers. Larson said after he and elementary school Principal Lilly Martin brainstormed ways to ease parking lot jams, it was decided parking space would be added behind the school south of the football field.
Bobbi Caton reported on district finances, saying this year was trending very well and comparable to last year. Caton said she was projecting to end the school year with between $1.4 million and $1.6 million fund balance. Larson said the district has to keep a minimum fund balance of $1.1 million, and the end of this month shows a $2 million balance.
McCullough said he recently met with Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“He has been very engaged with our school and I really appreciate that,” said McCullough. “I’ve been hearing from staff that response has been quick, and they are still gearing up on hiring staff.”
McCullough reported traveling to Olympia with other school superintendents after the House budget was released at noon Monday, March 25.
“There’s a lot of work scrambling to understand what it meant,” said McCullough, who testified before Senate that the new education funding system doesn’t work for rural school districts. McCullough said he attended 16 meetings during his two days in Olympia.
