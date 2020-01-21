OLYMPIA – The state Department of Natural Resources has added an online process to apply for outdoor forest burning permits.
For people who burn outdoors, the agency has developed a new Burn Portal, burnportal.dnr.wa.gov, that will allow burners to complete the permitting process electronically. The portal was created to combine applying, permitting, signing and paying into a single electronic process.
Mapping and calendar features will inform the public and other agencies about burning activities planned across the state.
People can continue to use existing mail-in application method through DNR’s burn permit website, the agency said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.