OLYMPIA – Two regional forest health organizations have received grants from the state Department of Natural Resources.
North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative will get $50,000 for projects in Okanogan, Chelan and Douglas counties. Northeast Washington Forest Coalition will get $50,000 for work in Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties.
Statewide, nine organizations will share $425,000 to help increase the health and resilience of forests in 23 counties.
The building forest partnerships grant program supports forest collaboratives made up of partners who reach across boundaries to combat the forest health crisis in Washington while also supporting rural timber economies, said DNR.
The agency has invested more than $975,000 in local organizations through the program since 2018 under Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.
Other $50,000 grants go to Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition, Chelan County; Darrington Collaborative, Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties; Olympic Forest Collaborative, Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor and Mason counties; Pinchot Partners, Skamania, Lewis and Pierce counties; South Gifford Pinchot Collaborative, Skamania, Cowlitz, Clark, Klickitat and Yakima counties, and Tapash Sustainable Forest Collaborative, Klickitat, Yakima, Kittitas and Chelan counties.
Stemilt Partnership, Chelan County, will get $25,000.
