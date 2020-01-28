OLYMPIA – Nine organizations across the state have been awarded $1.6 million in grant funding to help make forests in their communities healthier and more resilient, including resiliency to wildfires.
The state Department of Natural Resources made the awards through its all lands forest restoration grant program. About $1.25 million will go to help the groups plan and conduct forest health treatments, such as the thinning of overly dense forests.
Through the building forest partnerships grant program, DNR awarded $350,000 to help the organizations reach potential partners and the public through outreach activities, such as public meetings, forest field trips and website development.
In all, the funding will lead to the increased health and resilience of more than 1,400 acres of forest, while surveys and other on-the-ground activities will inform restoration planning on an additional 31,250 acres, said DNR officials.
North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative was awarded $194,627 in all lands forest restoration funding and $40,000 in building forest partnerships funding. Western Okanogan County and part of the Okanogan Highlands are in the group’s coverage area.
Northeast Washington Forestry Coalition, which covers part of Ferry County along with Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, was awarded $40,000 in building forest partnerships funding.
“I am proud to support the forest collaboratives in Washington state that are working alongside us to make forests healthier and naturally resilient to devastating wildfires,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who leads DNR. “These local organizations, as well as our federal, tribal and industry partners, are instrumental in our all-lands forest health strategy, which allows us to work together across property lines and restore forests on a landscape scale.”
Both grant programs were established by the Washington Legislature in 2018, and Franz secured money in the 2019-21 budget to continue them.
DNR awarded its first round of grants through the programs in fall 2018, investing $1.8 million in the estimated treatment of more than 1,800 acres of unhealthy forest and the planning necessary to treat up to 120,400 more acres.
The only recipients eligible for the grants are forest collaboratives — a mix of conservation groups, state and federal agencies, tribes, timber workers and other community members — who are joining forces across property boundaries to improve forest health while also supporting the rural timber economy, said DNR.
In central and eastern Washington, the collaboratives that received grant funding are working in high-priority watersheds identified in DNR’s 20-year forest health strategic plan.
