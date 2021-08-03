OLYMPIA – Forest scientists returned to the skies last week to conduct aerial detection surveys of forest health conditions in Washington for the first time in almost two years.
The state Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service has conducted aerial assessments of Washington forests each summer since 1947, but flights were grounded in 2020 to protect the survey teams and pilots’ health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As flights resume, scientists will observe and record where and how trees are affected by insects, diseases, drought and other disturbances, said a DNR announcement.
“The cooperative aerial survey is conducted over all forested areas in Washington, providing all land managers the ability to track insect and disease outbreaks without regard to land ownership,” said Ben Smith, U.S Forest Service Pacific Northwest regional aerial survey program manager. “This allows land managers to address forest health issues using an all-lands approach.”
Last year, scientists from DNR and the Forest Service used ground surveys and other methods to monitor about half of the 22 million acres usually observed in Washington. Trends and locations of damaged forestlands were outlined in the 2020 forest health highlights report, which can be viewed online at https://www.dnr.wa.gov/publications/rp_fh_2020_forest_health_highlights.pdf.
