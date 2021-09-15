WENATCHEE – Proposals for Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest improvement projects, funded by the Secure Rural Schools program, are sought by Oct. 1.
Project proposals may be submitted by volunteer organizations, interest groups, local governments and others for projects that meet the requirements of the program, said the U.S. Forest Service.
Past projects include trailhead relocation, noxious weed control projects, road stabilization, trail maintenance and construction of trail bridges, roadside brush cutting, relocation of campsites out of sensitive streamside areas, fire risk reduction, forest road resurfacing, enhancing wildlife habitat, rehabilitation of wetlands, toilet replacements and portable toilet rentals, litter and abandoned vehicle removal, herbicide treatments, culvert replacement and youth-oriented outdoor recreation project work.
Projects will be reviewed and recommended by the forest’s citizen Resource Advisory Committee on Oct. 27.
More information is at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/okawen/rac (scroll to the bottom). Projects proposed on national forest system lands should be coordinated with the local ranger district office prior to submission, forest officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.