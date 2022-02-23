WENATCHEE – Proposals for forest improvement projects are being accepted by the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Funding comes from the federal secure rural schools program. Volunteer and non-profit organizations, interest groups, local governments and others may submit proposals through April 10.
“We are asking for projects that would improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure, enhance forest ecosystems or restore and improve land health, fish and wildlife habitat, and water quality in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest,” said Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail.
Projects must occur on national forest land or benefit the national forest.
Proposals will be reviewed and recommended by the forest’s citizen resource advisory committee. More information is available at www.fs.fed.us/srs .
The proposal form and new supplemental form are available at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/okawen/rac (scroll to the bottom).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.