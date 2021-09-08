WENATCHEE – Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest fire closures are being evaluated regularly and will be revised or lifted as soon as it’s safe, based on fire activity and suppression operations.
Sites directly impacted by wildfire may remain closed after fire activity has subsided hazards are assessed and addressed, said forest officials.
Falling snags and limbs, stump holes, unstable ground, rock falls, downed trees, debris flows and landslides all can occur in a post-fire landscape. An interactive map of closures can be found at https://arcg.is/1W4y0f0.
“After a fire, our priority is emergency stabilization to prevent further damage to life, property or resources on national forest system lands,” said forest officials. “The stabilization work begins before the fire is out and may continue for up to a year.”
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has assembled a burned area emergency response, or BAER, team that is beginning evaluation on the Cedar Creek and Cub Creek 2 fires, and later will respond to the Schneider Springs and Twentyfive Mile fires.
The BAER team gathers data about fire progression and burned fuels, and incorporates remote sensing imagery to compile an assessment. The team then conducts field surveys to evaluate soil burn severity within wildfire perimeters on national forest lands.
A burn severity map will be developed, along with a report to identify immediate threats to people, property, and cultural and natural resources, plus recommended emergency treatments.
Wildfires can increase the risk of flooding, erosion and sedimentation, along with debris-laden flows, reduced water quality, distribution of invasive plants and hazards from falling trees and rocks.
The agency said not all national forest lands can be treated after a fire. Time, money, terrain and availability of resources can limit BAER repair efforts; treatments on slopes greater than 40 percent often are ineffective.
Treatments will be focused on burn areas classified as high-severity and on areas that pose an immediate threat to the public safety and/or property, said the Forest Service.
BAER assessments and other information will be posted to inciweb.nwcg.gov and www.centralwashingtonfirerecovery.info. Assessments for the Cedar Creek and Cub Creek 2 Fires are anticipated in mid- to late September.
Additional information is available at www.centralwashingtonfirerecovery.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.