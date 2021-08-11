COLVILLE – Members of the Northeast Washington Forest Coalition met last week with U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to discuss forest restoration and timber production.
The meeting, at the Stevens County Ambulance Training Center, included Rodney Smoldon, Colville National Forest supervisor; Wes McCart, Stevens County commissioner; Kurtis Vaagen and Mike Petersen, president and vice president of the coalition, and Francis Cullooyah, Kalispel Tribe director of Culture.
By working collaboratively for nearly 20 years, the coalition and national forest have increased budges, secured funding, expanded the scope and implemented more than 40 forest restoration projects, said the coalition.
The forest is a national leader in timber volume production, the coalition said. In 2020, a record 122.726 million board feet were harvested, the most in the country.
“This accomplishment not only secures local economic viability but also improves ecological forest restoration and increases landscape resiliency on thousands of acres, but the work doesn’t stop there,” the coalition said last week.
“Since we’ve been successful in increasing the restoration acreage and projects on the forest, it’s time we expand our focus to enhance recreation, permanently protect wild lands and acknowledge tribal cultural heritage,” said Vaagen, who’s also vice president of Vaagen Brothers Lumber. “For this, we need to pass legislation, and appreciate Rep. McMorris Rodgers for being here.”
Bobby Whittaker, coalition board member and recreation liaison, said the area’s population is growing and recreation demand is on the rise.
“To meet the recreation needs, (the coalition) has advocated that the backlog of retained receipt dollars generated by timber sales be used on recreation trails. As a result, these resources have been put to work on motorized and non-motorized trails alike.”
The coalition plans to release a strategic vision soon. It will include a broad outline and vision for the forest, some of which will require legislation to implement.
“We are expanding our efforts to be more balanced on the Colville National Forest and our strategic vision will demonstrate this,” said Petersen. “In order to implement some of the vision, legislation will be needed to secure areas for recreation, permanently protect wild lands and honor the cultural heritage of native peoples in our region.”
“We need collaboration, we need to work together to make our area cleaner, to make our area stronger,” said Cullooyah. “We have future generations that are coming and we need to respect them. It is important that our animal life, our fish, birds and everything has a future.
“Every day we are losing something and people in this room need to step up,” he said. “Let’s smile, shake hands and take care of one another, because that’s what it’s all about.”
