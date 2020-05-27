WENATCHEE – Restoration work is planned in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest under a partnership involving the U.S. Forest Service and several other groups.
The U.S. Forest Service is working with the North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative, Tapash Sustainable Forest Collaborative and the Little Naches Working Group, which includes private, state, federal and tribal partners.
Four major landscape restoration projects in central Washington are in planning and environmental analysis and will be ready for implementation in 2021 or sooner. They encompass approximately 400,000 acres of high-priority restoration areas under the 20-year forest health strategic plan led by the state Department of Natural Resources.
Among them are the Twisp River restoration project in the Methow Valley Ranger District, plus projects in the Wenatchee River, Cle Elum and Naches ranger districts.
The first phase of treatment in the Twisp River project is expected to start in late 2021 or early 2022, with multiple restoration projects expected, said officials.
Together, the projects are expected to inject money into local economies, improve habitat for salmon and other wildlife, and sustain a forest that is healthier and more resilient to the growing threat of wildfire, officials said.
