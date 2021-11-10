WENATCHEE – Christmas tree permits are on sale through the Okanogan-Wenatchee and Colville national forests for people who want to cut or dig a tree.
Permits may be purchased online at www.Recreation.gov, in person at three Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest offices, all Colville National Forest offices and from local vendors.
Christmas tree permits cost $5 each; if purchased online a $2.50 transaction fee will be added. Permits purchased online have to be printed to be valid.
Each tree permit allows the holder to cut one tree, with a tree height limit of 15 feet, or dig a small tree to transplant after the holidays. Permits are limited to two per household.
Permits are non-refundable and are only good in the forest for which they’re purchased. Christmas trees cannot be harvested in wilderness areas, campgrounds, developed recreation areas or tree plantations.
Free tree permits are available to fourth-graders as part of the national Every Kid Outdoors initiative. Fourth-graders with a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass may get one free holiday tree cutting permit.
More information is available at the Every Kid in a Park website, www.everykidinapark.gov.
Permits may be ordered over the phone from all Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest offices.
For the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, in-person purchases may be made at:
-Naches Ranger District (permits sold through the office window in the front foyer); 10237 Highway 12, Naches; 509-653-1401; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; closed for lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.
-Methow Valley Ranger District (permits sold through the office service window); 24 W. Chewuch Road, Winthrop; 509-996-4000; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed for lunch 12:30-1:30 p.m.
-Cle Elum Ranger District (permits sold over the phone and hand delivered outside the front door); 803 W. Second St., Cle Elum; 509-852-1100; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; closed for lunch noon to 1:30 p.m.
Vendors are the Cle Elum visitor center, Mac-A-Bee Gifts of the Southwest and Pioneer Coffee Co., all Cle Elum; Sportland Shell Mini Mart and Basecamp Books and Bites, Roslyn; Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, Ellensburg; Dan’s Market and Icicle Quick Stop, Leavenworth; Plain Hardware, Plain; Midway Grocery, Lake Wenatchee; Gold Creek Station, Slim’s Market, Oak Creek Ace Hardware, Eagle Rock Resort, Whistlin’ Jack Lodge and Rimrock Grocery Store, all Naches, Chinook Pass and White Pass areas; Helms True Valley Hardware, Selah; Bi-Mart, Sunnyside; Hank’s Market and Hank’s Mini Mart, both Twisp; Hooked on Toys, Arlberg Sports and Stan’s Merry Mart, all Wenatchee; Pardners Mini-Mart, Winthrop, and Bi-Mart stores in Yakima.
Colville National Forest offices selling permits include:
-Tonasket Ranger District (sold in the office); 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed 12:30-1 p.m. for lunch.
-Republic Ranger District (sold in the office); 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
-Three Rivers Ranger District (sold in the office); 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
-Colville supervisor’s office (sold at the front door by calling 509-684-7000); 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
-Newport Ranger District (sold in the office); 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
Vendors are North 40 Outfitters, Mead, Omak, Colville and Spokane Valley; The Junction, Tonasket; Harding’s Hardware, Republic; Kettle True Value Hardware, Kettle Falls; Hartill’s Mountain Saw and Tractor, Chewelah, and North Ridge Outfitters, Oldtown, Idaho.
