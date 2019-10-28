OKANOGAN – A man suspected of forgery and theft at the Okanogan Family Faire the weekend of Oct. 18-20 made a preliminary appearance Oct. 21 in Okanogan County Superior Court.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said deputies received a fraud complaint about a man reported to be passing counterfeit $100 bills.
Robert Curtis, 70, Okanogan, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of forgery and third-degree theft. As of Oct. 25, no charges had been filed.
The county’s contract public defender was appointed to represent Curtis.
Superior Court Judge Henry Rawson recused himself from hearing the case.
