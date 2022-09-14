Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 78F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
WENATCHEE — Past Brewster High School Principal Linda Dezellem was announced as the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) career and technical education (CTE) specialist as of July.
“We are thrilled to bring Linda’s experience and expertise to schools across the region,” said Dr. Sue Kane, leader of the Career Connected Learning team at NCESD. “Career and technical education offer students in grades 6 through 12 some of their first opportunities to explore future careers, build skills, gain professional credentials and gain professional credentials and experiences that can be immediately applied after high school on any path that a student chooses.”
As a CTE specialist, Dezellem will serve as a regional leader and engage with educators as well as industry and community stakeholders to expand career and technical education programs, improve alignment of career pathways, and increase the number of young people graduating from high school with the skills needed to secure a job or credential. Her role will support all 29 school districts in the North Central Washington region to meet the diverse needs of students.
“Career and technical education has always been my life’s passion I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to assist the school districts in our NCESD region as they expand CTE options and certifications for students,” said Dezellem.
In this role, she hopes to directly support district CTE directors who serve in leadership and instructional capacities in addition to their CTE responsibilities.
