Linda Dezellem

WENATCHEE — Past Brewster High School Principal Linda Dezellem was announced as the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) career and technical education (CTE) specialist as of July.

“We are thrilled to bring Linda’s experience and expertise to schools across the region,” said Dr. Sue Kane, leader of the Career Connected Learning team at NCESD. “Career and technical education offer students in grades 6 through 12 some of their first opportunities to explore future careers, build skills, gain professional credentials and gain professional credentials and experiences that can be immediately applied after high school on any path that a student chooses.”

