SEATTLE – Former U.S. Sen. Slade Gorton, 92, died Aug. 19 in Clyde Hill from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Gorton, a Republican, was elected in 1980 over longtime Sen. Warren G. Magnuson, a Democrat who began his congressional career during the Depression.
Gorton served three non-consecutive terms – 1981-97 and 1989-2001 - and was a supporter of Washington logging, aviation and technology industries. He also feuded with Native American tribes over fishing rights and sovereignty.
In 1986, he lost his re-election bid to Democrat Brock Adams, but returned to the Senate in 1988 when Daniel J. Evans decided to retire. In 2000, he lost to Democrat Maria Cantwell.
After leaving the Senate, he joined the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks in 2002 and helped write its final report, which concluded that successive administrations had failed to read warning signs leading to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Gorton served five terms in the state House of Representatives from 1959 to 1969, then served as state attorney general for 12 years, advocating for health warnings on cigarette packages, unit pricing on groceries and campaign finance disclosures.
In 1963, while serving in the House, Gorton was among those called to testify in the Goldmark libel trial in Okanogan County.
John Goldmark was a three-term Democratic state representative from Okanogan County and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee who was running for re-election in 1962. He also was the target of printed and recorded accusations that he was a Communist sympathizer. Goldmark sued won the case.
“Slade loved this state and spent decades in its service,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “We worked together representing Washington in Congress, and while we didn’t always agree, he leaves an important legacy for the state and nation.
“Slade was an important voice in pushing for the cleanup of Hanford, and he fought for health care, the arts and transportation solutions. He worked to keep orca whales out of captivity and in Washington waters.”
Washington state flags will be lowered in his honor on the day of his memorial service, Inslee said.
“Washington has lost a giant – a man who exemplified the very best in politics, and who inspired those of us who followed him into the public arena,” said state Senate Republican Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville. “He brought a practical vision to everything he approached, something that is sadly missing from many of our political debates today.”
“His brilliance knew no bounds,” said Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman. “His understanding of constitutional law and his analytical mind made him formidable in debates, an effective lawmaker and an exceptional leader.”
Thomas Slade Gorton III was born Jan. 8, 1928, in Chicago and grew up in Evanston, Ill.
He graduated from Evanston High School in 1945, served a year in the Army and earned a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College in 1950 and a law degree from Columbia University in 1953. He joined the Air Force as a lieutenant and rose to colonel.
After returning to civilian life in 1956, he practiced law in Seattle and joined the Young Republicans with a political career in mind.
In 1958, he married Sally Jean Clark. She died in 2013. Survivors include their three children, Thomas Gorton, Sarah Nortz and Rebecca Gorton; his brothers, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton and Mike Gorton Sr.; his sister, Mary Jane Gorton; and seven grandchildren.
An authorized biography by John C. Hughes, “Slade Gorton: A Half Century in Politics,” appeared in 2011.
