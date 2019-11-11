WINTHROP – Don Waller, a longtime Winthrop firefighter and former chief, died Nov. 6 after battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Waller started volunteering as a Winthrop firefighter at age 16 “and spent the rest of his life dedicating his time to this community in fire service,” said Chief Cody Acord.
Waller served during the 2014 Carlton Complex fire, but went on leave in 2016. Acord served for two years as interim chief in Fire District No. 6 and became chief Jan. 1, 2018.
Besides serving as fire chief, Waller also served as an elected commissioner for Cemetery District No. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.