WENATCHEE — The Community Foundation of North Central Washington recently welcomed new members to the Methow Valley Fund Advisory Board.
The Methow Valley Fund (MVF), was established in 2006 by donors who hoped to support charitable causes that help make the Methow Valley a thriving community, said Jennifer Dolge, director of communications.
Additionally, the Methow Valley Advisory Board was created by and consists of Methow Valley residents who help make grantmaking decisions through the fund.
Last year, the MVF received charitable donations from Ken Westman, Mike Real, and David Walter which significantly increased the capacity for grantmaking opportunities in the community.
MVF Advisors agree to serve a term of 3 years, where they will provide leadership and input, evaluate applications, attend site visits to select grant recipients, and act as an ambassador with donors, nonprofit partners, and the community. As members term off, MVF seeks to fill these roles by other members of the community.
“We were blown away by the response to our call for new volunteers,” said Claire Oatey, director of community grants. “With so many wonderful applicants, the Advisory Board worked to bring on members who bring a broad and diverse representation of the community.”
The first new MVF Advisor is Don Linnertz, who is the former Executive Director of TwispWorks. At TwispWorks, Linnertz created a sustainable business model for the facility, forged several partnerships with local nonprofits, and is known for his collaborative spirit, according to Dolge. Additionally, he helped establish the Methow Housing Trust, served on the board of Methow Recycles, and serves on several other boards in Okanogan County.
“Being a member of the MVF Advisory Board is an honor and the perfect way to continue serving the Methow Valley community and nonprofits,” Linnertz said.
Another new MVF Adviser is Sara Steele, who is a documentary filmmaker and is experienced in nonprofit communications. Steele works with national, regional, and local organizations, and has created films for the Methow Headwaters campaign. She has also served on the boards of Little Star and Blue Earth and is a Clean Air Ambassador for the Methow Valley Citizen’s Council, according to Dolge.
“My family benefits from our local nonprofits in countless ways, from the preschool that my son attended, to the trails that kept us sane during the pandemic, to the clean air we breathe,” said Steele. “I’m inspired to do more.”
New MVF Advisor Kelly Wiest has been an educator in the Methow Valley for over 15 years as a fifth-grade teacher and is the Program Coordinator for the International Baccalaureate-Primary Years Program.
“I’ve lived in the Methow Valley for 22 years,” said Wiest. “I care deeply about this community, its citizens, and the stewardship of this special place we call home.”
The last new MVF Advisor is Jacob Young, who is the General Manager of the Old Schoolhouse Brewery. Young has extensive experience in event management, logistics, and planning and guiding luxury cycling vacations. Additionally, he volunteers with the Methow Housing Trust Policy Committee and the Winthrop Riverwalk Committee, said Dolge.
“I am excited about working more closely to help the many wonderful nonprofits in this wonderful place we call home,” said Young.
The next call for new advisor positions will be in 2023. For more information on the MVF, visit www.cfncw.org/methowvalleyfund.
