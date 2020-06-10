OMAK – Resignations of four teachers were accepted during the Omak School Board’s May 26 meeting.
The board met via the Zoom platform.
Resignations came from sixth grade math teacher Lee Barrow, first grade teacher Katie MacLean, middle school science teacher Chris Ward-Guthrie and Washington Virtual Academy math and science teacher Josh Robins.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a desktop and network/systems support agreement for the 2020-21 school year with North Central Educational Service District.
-Hired Maggie Storm as a WAVA special education master teacher.
-Reassigned, as of Sept. 1, Brittney Richter as director of human resources, and Amanda Dickinson as human resources coordinator.
-Reassigned, as of Aug. 26, Jennifer Hunt as preschool early childhood lead teacher, and Sheila Baker and Wyatt Utt-Picking as life skills para-educators.
-Accepted resignations of Randy Smith as senior class adviser and Chris Ward-Guthrie as middle school wrestling coach.
-Approved a WAVA request to use the Tallo app.
Tallo connects users age 13 and older with online ways to showcase skills, experiences and interests; organize their goals; seek scholarships; get discovered by colleges, companies and organizations looking for talent, and share profiles as a resume, according to the company’s website.
-Heard a school closure update from Superintendent Erik Swanson.
-Approved an emergency school closure waiver application because of the state-ordered coronavirus closure. The application seeks approval for a waiver of instructional hours and school days, and extends the school year by five days. A continuous learning plan is in place.
-Renewed the district’s membership in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
-Approved agreements with the North Central Educational Service District for the Erate 2020 switch project and para-educator online training. Cost for the switch project is $122,681.87. The online training will cost $5,250.
The next board meeting is June 23.
