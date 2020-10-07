Telephone town hall brings DNR chief, others together
OLYMPIA – Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz emphasized fire prevention and loss recovery during Sept. 29 a telephone town hall event focused on the Cold Springs Fire.
People could call in to listen to Franz and other officials make short presentations and then could ask questions during the one-hour event. Topics included wildfires and their impacts on Washington and particularly northeast Washington, and state Department of Natural Resources work in the area.
Joining Franz were Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston; Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy; Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda; Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, and George Geissler, state forester and deputy supervisor for wildfire.
Franz said more than 833,000 acres of land burned in Washington so far this fire season, 600,000 of them on or after Labor Day. The Cold Springs, Pearl Hill and Inchelium Complex fires, all of which started Labor Day weekend, accounted for 433,000 acres.
“With hurricane-force winds they were tough to fight,” said Franz. “Your resolve is strong. You will not be alone in recovery.
She recalled her Sept. 14 visit to the Cold Springs Fire area, in particular the ranch of Fire District No. 8 Chief Ed Townsend and the former Omak mill site, where three buildings burned.
“It looked like a bomb had done off,” she said of the mill site.
Franz also recalled the Oct. 2, 2019, death of Okanogan firefighter Christian Johnson and the Cold Springs Fire death of 22-month-old Uriel Hyland. The child’s parents, Jake and Jamie Hyland, were severely burned.
“In my mind, one loss is too many” to a fire, she said.
She said the material losses to the fire can’t be forgotten once the snow flies.
Cawston said the Colville Confederated Tribes deal with wildland fires every year, although the Cold Springs Fire was unique because of its rapid spread with north winds fanning the blaze from just outside Omak to the Columbia River and beyond.
“We’re overwhelmed at the outpouring of help and donations” to assist the tribe and fire victims, he said. “Lots of people stepped up and pulled together so swiftly.”
Short said her “thoughts and prayers” are with the tribe and that she stands ready to help.
“We’ve seen so much fire in northeast Washington and north central Washington,” she said, adding that even more can be done to pre-position firefighting resources.
But, she added, Labor Day weekend provided “a perfect storm of events. Six hundred thousand-plus acres burned in a 72-hour period. It was completely overwhelming.”
Winds that spread the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires also fanned blazes statewide.
Short said she looks forward to conversations in the Legislature for addressing fires.
“Forest management is important,” said Maycumber. “The 7th District legislatures will make this a priority.”
The state needs to be proactive instead of reactive and, instead of talking about environmental issues years down the line, could take care of fire next year, she said.
“I hope we can make some progress this year,” said Kretz.
“We need to focus on where we go now,” he said. “Okanogan County is the best … at fighting fire and the best at cleaning up. I don’t wish smoke on Seattle, but they’ve now experienced it.”
The Puget Sound area was blanketed with thick smoke from Oregon wildfires at the same time eastern Washington was choking from its own fires.
Urban lawmakers need to be educated about fire and its prevention, so instead of spending money on fire fighting the state spends it on fire prevention measures, such as prescribed burning, the 7th District lawmakers said.
“We want to see active forest management,” Kretz said.
Franz said Labor Day weekend “was brutal” with 53 fires burning that day, 13 of them major fires.
The state faced “significant challenges” because resources were stretched so thin because of major fires in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, and elsewhere in the West.
Her agency employed an aggressive initial attack approach this season and burnt acreage was low until Labor Day. Heavy smoke grounded air resources on the Cold Springs Fire, making the fire fight more difficult, she said.
She talked about DNR’s 2017 forest health plan, and the need to be proactive and make the land more resilient.
“Give Mother Nature a fighting chance,” she said.
During the question-and-answer period, Ty from Addy (last names of questioners were not disclosed) asked about reducing fuel loads.
Franz said the forest health plan identified areas in the worst shape and what can be done, including grazing, thinning trees and using prescribed fire.
She said she went out with Kretz to burned areas and saw the benefits of prescribed fire for clearing fuels.
Franz said the previous DNR administration – led by Peter Goldmark, Okanogan – worked on forest management but did not do enough.
“I will double down and provide more resources to local fire agencies and tribes,” she said.
Betty from Republic asked about short- and long-term impacts of fires. She said she lives on the edge of the 2015 North Star Fire and has experienced flooding and a lack of Federal Emergency Management Help to rural residents.
A bridge near her home washed out after the fire and the state has spent some $7 million on the replacement, which isn’t yet finished, she said.
“We have to prevent fire in the first place,” said Franz, adding that she will work on reforestation and is talking with the state’s congressional delegation about getting more federal money for thinning and recovery.
“After going to Malden, they need help to recover,” she said, referring to the Whitman County town that was nearly leveled during a Labor Day weekend fire.
Maycumber said money is in the state budget for housing for people displaced by natural disasters.
“We don’t burn big buildings, we burn our lives,” she said in reference to the lack of FEMA help.
Franz said her agency is doing what it can to help, even if the disaster isn’t fire-related. She recalled 2018 flooding in north central Washington and how DNR firefighters helped with sandbagging.
Ron in Colville asked where money would come from, given a drop in state revenue because of COVID-19.
Franz said the latest revenue forecast was better than anticipated, but “it’s not a question of paying for this or something else. We already pay for this, in reacting. We should invest up front.”
Doing so would create jobs and help the economy, and make more resilient forests.
Kretz mentioned a revolving fund created for small-timber projects that would generate more money.
Jerry from Loomis praised DNR for helping with the August Palmer Fire, and noted legislation is needed to help with range fires – such as the Palmer Fire – and with protecting people who live in “no man’s land” or areas outside of fire districts.
Cawston later emphasized that Cold Springs was largely a range fire, too.
“It’s not just a forest issue,” Franz agreed. “We will try to make it so there’s no no man’s land.”
Rick in Chesaw said partnerships are needed to allow property owners to deal with fuel loads.
Stella in Loomis asked about money for community education and fire preparation.
“Not everyone knows what needs to be done,” she said, adding that controlled burns around communities that would be threatened might be an answer.
Franz said Roslyn struggled with a 2017 fire and now is working to create defensible space around the community. Such an effort would be useful, “starting with communities in similar situations to Paradise, Calif.”
That city was mostly leveled in a 2018 fire that roared out of the mountains in a few hours. Dozens of people died when they could not get out of town on the single main road or didn’t know about the early morning fire.
Franz, in her meeting wrap-up, said it’s been “a very, very tough year on the heels of many tough years.”
Cawston commented that loss of communications and broadband service further hampered the fire fight.
The pandemic also figured in, making it difficult to qualify more people as firefighters, he said.
“We need to work together,” he said, noting that fire doesn’t discriminate. “We’re all involved.”
