OKANOGAN — An Okanogan Conservation District conservation celebration and awards ceremony will be May 11 at the Berg Brothers Pavilion at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail.
Hilary Franz, state commissioner of public lands, is scheduled to attend. The event starts at 5 p.m.
A dinner catered by the Red Rooster will be served. A fee will be charged for dinner.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by May 1 to Jess McDaniel, 509-422-0855 or jess@okanogancd.org. Seating is limited.
