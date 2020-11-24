OKANOGAN – More free COVID-19 testing events are planned in Okanogan County next week.
Okanogan County Public Health and the county’s school districts are working together to offer testing, in part to help schools and the economy to open fully and stay open, said an announcement.
“With cold and flu season here, and the holidays coming, testing helps us understand how widespread the virus is in our community,” said the announcement.
Students – including those in kindergarten through 12th grade and college – and others are encouraged to get tested.
Pre-registration is requested for testing at https://forms.gle/UMVVBjjf8f9GBeut8, or people may register on site. Parental consent is required for children under age 18.
Testing dates and sites include:
-Tuesday, Dec. 1, 3-8 p.m. at Liberty Bell High School, Winthrop.
-Wednesday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Liberty Bell High School.
Testing sessions already have been held in Omak, Okanogan, Oroville, Tonasket, Brewster and Pateros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.