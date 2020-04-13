TONASKET – Free personal use firewood cutting authorizations will be offered by the Tonasket Ranger District through the end of the year.
The authorizations are valid only in the Tonasket Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Local vendors and partnering businesses in communities near Tonasket will soon have free firewood use authorizations available.
“We recommend calling in advance to make sure stores are open and have packets on hand,” said a district announcement.
Forest users can obtain the district’s free firewood cutting packet at the Tonasket Ranger Station, 1 W. Winesap Ave., on outdoor shelves; Akins Harvest Foods, 1000 23rd Ave., Oroville; The Junction, 509 S. Whitcomb Ave., Tonasket, and North 40 Outfitters, 1227 Koala Drive, Omak.
Personal use firewood cutting allows woodcutters to remove downed timber or to cut standing dead trees under most conditions, though it is important to check with the district to see what specific local restrictions or requirements may apply, said forest officials.
Areas closed to woodcutting on the Tonasket Ranger District include:
-Areas closed by seasonal or special closure.
-Late successional reserves.
-Campgrounds, trailheads, picnic areas, wilderness areas, research natural areas, botanical areas or other Forest Service administrative areas.
-On national forest system lands within 200 feet of Highway 20.
-Timber sale areas or other areas signed as “no firewood cutting allowed.”
Forest officials ask that woodcutters fill out the free firewood personal use authorization, follow the rules printed on the terms of conditions on the free use authorization, record cutting activity on the firewood quantity removal record, and carry the authorization with them while cutting firewood on the Tonasket Ranger District.
Woodcutters can take up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use. A cord is the amount of tightly piled wood in a stack four feet high by four feet wide by eight feet long.
Forest officials say woodcutters should use caution while driving on Forest Service roads since many remain snow-covered and icy at higher elevations. Roads at lower elevations are wet and muddy, and the soft roadbed can easily be damaged by vehicle traffic.
Firewood obtained is intended for personal use only and not for resale, forest officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.