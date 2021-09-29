PORTLAND, Ore. - National forests in Oregon and Washington soon will offer free firewood.
They are changing their firewood programs to become free-use firewood programs. Those who receive free-use firewood permits may use the wood for cutting, manufacturing, handling or other processing, but not for resale, said the U.S. Forest Service.
Charge permits are available for individuals who wish to resell firewood. The regional minimum rate for firewood charge permits remains unchanged at $5 per cord.
“We are pleased to be able to offer free personal use firewood across the national forests in Oregon and Washington,” said Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa. “This change will benefit people who rely on firewood as their primary heat source and will allow us to dispose of material that otherwise would have a cost to burn or remove.”
Forests offering free-use firewood starting Oct. 1 are Mount Baker-Snoqualmie, Mount Hood, Olympic, Rogue-River Siskiyou, Siuslaw, Umpqua and Willamette.
Those moving to free-use firewood programs by Jan. 1, 2022, are Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Gifford Pinchot, Malheur, Ochoco, Okanogan-Wenatchee, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman.
Colville National Forest has offered free-use firewood since 2019 and will continue to offer it.
Free firewood permits are valid only during the current firewood season for the forest on which they were issued. Permits will not be available for purchase outside of the forest’s firewood season.
Forest supervisors will designate free-use firewood areas on all or parts of units that are compatible with land management plans and will establish the annual limit on the number of cords of free use an individual may collect.
The total amount of free-use material granted to an individual in any fiscal year cannot exceed $200 in value. Additional free use may be granted by district rangers or forest supervisors in cases of hardship or unusual need. Free use of green material may be declined where supply is limited, or other conditions justify, said the Forest Service.
