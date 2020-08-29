NESPELEM – Free food distribution will be Sept. 1 at the Colville Confederated Tribes’ Nespelem Food Distribution Center, 37 Lakes St.
The drive-through distribution runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be available while supplies last, said organizers.
People are asked to stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will load pre-packaged food that will include fruits, vegetables, meat and other nutritious products.
