COULEE DAM - Free Internet service available for families with students enrolled in the Grand Coulee Dam School District.
The district said those with a child enrolled in the district may be eligible if the student qualifies for the free or reduced-price lunch program and if the home was without high-speed Internet above 25 mbps as of August 2020.
More information is available from the district, 509-633-1442.
