SPOKANE VALLEY — On Friday, Oct. 25, the state Attorney General’s Office will offer its third free legal clinic for Spokane-area military service members and veterans.
Legal help is available for basic will preparation, driver’s license restoration and select family law issues.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Office of Military and Veteran Legal Assistance is collaborating with volunteer attorneys and community partners to offer the clinic from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Spokane County Regional Veteran Services Center, 1117 N. Evergreen Road, Spokane Valley.
Legal clinic services will be offered by appointment only. Capacity is limited. Potential clinic clients and attorneys interested in volunteering can get registration information by calling 206-464-6431 or by emailing Assistant Attorney General Travis Alley at travisa@atg.wa.gov.
“Too many of our veterans have significant legal needs but cannot afford counsel — which is why we’re trying to help,” Ferguson said. “I am committed to supporting those who have served our country. A special thanks to the members of the Washington legal community stepping up to volunteer their time to make this clinic a success.”
To qualify for services at the free legal clinic, military service members and veterans must live or be stationed in Washington, and meet certain financial eligibility requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.